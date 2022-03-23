Summer House's Andrea Denver Just Shared a Major Update on His Girlfriend

Andrea Denver's current relationship isn't just a summer fling.
In fact, the Summer House star and his girlfriend—whose name and identity he's still keeping under wraps—are very "serious," the Bravolebrity exclusively revealed to E! News.
"I've been really happy," the Italian model gushed. "We've been happy and we've been traveling around these last few months. We just came back from a beautiful holiday vacation in Hawaii and so I've been really happy."
Andrea says he and his other half have a lot in common and are "really connected in a deep way."
"She models part time but she does interior design and I'm really proud of her," he explained. "That's also something that I always loved about her because she knows a lot about history, she knows a lot about art and all of that is in my background because it's what I studied back in high school and back in university when I studied communication. So we watch a lot of documentaries together and she's really curious about history."
The couple met last spring after Andrea filmed season one of Winter House and after his fling with co-star Paige DeSorbo (who is now dating Southern Charm's Craig Conover).
"We met out in New York City. We started spending a lot of time together, never putting a title to our relationship, but definitely spending a lot of time maturing feelings and hanging around," he shared. "The thing is like I wasn't ready [to commit]. At one point she decided to open up about her feelings towards me and even though it was a beautiful moment, I couldn't say anything back to her about my feelings. I wasn't ready. I probably was feeling the same way inside but I wasn't really able to say anything back and that was really hurting [her]."
Andrea said by the end of June 2021, "we stopped talking to each other" and he filmed the current season of Summer House, which documented Paige eventually choosing to get serious with Craig instead of Andrea.
He continued, "Going through that triangle, letting the weeks pass by not [being] able to really forget that what we had was really nice...It kind of like started haunting me and I started realizing that I have real feelings for her. So at that point I tried everything to reconnect with her but she didn't want to hear anything about me. She was mad, she blocked me, she had her friend get into her head about not having any ties with me because of the way she was treated, like the fact I was never able to tell her those words back."
When they eventually reconnected in November, Andrea said, "I had to earn her trust back" by getting serious.
"I realized my feelings were strong and I didn't want to hide those feelings anymore," he said. "After like three weeks that we started seeing each other, she wanted to come to Italy to celebrate Christmas with my family. That was a big step. It was really exciting and we ended up having the best time. I think that trip really made us understand that we were made for each other and everything's been great since then. I've been really happy."
Andrea added that he plans to take his lady and her father back to Italy this summer. Now that's amore.
