Mark Wahlberg’s Son Michael Is All Grown Up in Family Photo From 16th Birthday Party

Mark Wahlberg has officially found himself in Uncharted territory: He has a 16-year-old son!

On Tuesday, March 22, the movie star's wife Rhea Durham shared multiple Instagram posts dedicated to their son, Michael Wahlberg, in celebration of his 16th birthday on March 21.

In one post, Rhea and Mark can be seen cuddling in close with their eldest son—who is now almost as tall as his five foot eight action star dad—at his birthday party. She also included an image of an Oreo flavored cake with a chocolate bar placed in front of it that read, "Happy 16th birthday Michael."

In addition to the birthday boy, Mark and Rhea also share three more children together: Ella, 18, Brandon, 13, and Grace, 12.

The mom and model also posted a collection of Michael's childhood photos online in a second post, including a nostalgic snapshot of dad Mark holding their then-newborn son.

"16!!!! My 1st born son who made me a boy mommy!" Rhea captioned the post.