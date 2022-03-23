Mark Wahlberg’s Son Michael Is All Grown Up in Family Photo From 16th Birthday Party

Mark Wahlberg has officially found himself in Uncharted territory: He has a 16-year-old son!
On Tuesday, March 22, the movie star's wife Rhea Durham shared multiple Instagram posts dedicated to their son, Michael Wahlberg, in celebration of his 16th birthday on March 21.
In one post, Rhea and Mark can be seen cuddling in close with their eldest son—who is now almost as tall as his five foot eight action star dad—at his birthday party. She also included an image of an Oreo flavored cake with a chocolate bar placed in front of it that read, "Happy 16th birthday Michael."
In addition to the birthday boy, Mark and Rhea also share three more children together: Ella, 18, Brandon, 13, and Grace, 12.
The mom and model also posted a collection of Michael's childhood photos online in a second post, including a nostalgic snapshot of dad Mark holding their then-newborn son.
"16!!!! My 1st born son who made me a boy mommy!" Rhea captioned the post.
She continued, "These past 16 years with you have been an amazing ride and I can't wait to ride the future! I love you Michael Patrick."
This isn't the first birthday tribute that the parents have shared online in recent months. In September 2021, Mark commemorated Ella's 18th birthday with a poignant Instagram tribute, calling it a "bittersweet day." His daughter's birthday also coincides with the day that the actor's sister, Debbie Wahlberg, sadly passed away.
"Happy B day my Ella. 18 years old. wow how time flies," he remarked, sharing photos of him with Ella and Debbie. "So proud of you !! Always A bittesweet [sic] day . Missing my big sister Debbie [broken heart emoji] Ella's Guardian angel."