The Bachelorette Season 19: Meet Rachel and Gabby’s Potential Contestants

Oh, how the tables have turned!

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are used to dating the same man after participating in Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, but they'll have plenty of options when the two runner-ups become the leads of The Bachelorette season 19. ABC teased in a Facebook post on March 23, "We are giving you an early look at the men who may participate in season 19 of The Bachelorette."

The producers shared photos the eligible and attractive bachelors, along with their ages and hometowns. But don't get too attached to any of them as they are only potential contestants. ABC will release the official roster of suitors after they've properly vetted the men.

Because this is the first time two women have been the Bachelorette, it's unclear how this season will play out. ABC has yet to announce how eliminations will work, leading some to wonder whether Rachel and Gabby will have to work together to decide who stays and who goes. And then there's the bigger question of what happens if they like the same guy—perhaps a coin toss?