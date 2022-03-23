The Bachelorette Season 19: Meet Rachel and Gabby’s Potential Contestants

Meet Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's potential suitors—including a pair of twins—who could appear on season 19 of The Bachelorette.

By Cydney Contreras Mar 23, 2022 4:11 PMTags
TVReality TVABCCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

Oh, how the tables have turned!

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are used to dating the same man after participating in Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, but they'll have plenty of options when the two runner-ups become the leads of The Bachelorette season 19. ABC teased in a Facebook post on March 23, "We are giving you an early look at the men who may participate in season 19 of The Bachelorette." 

The producers shared photos the eligible and attractive bachelors, along with their ages and hometowns. But don't get too attached to any of them as they are only potential contestants. ABC will release the official roster of suitors  after they've properly vetted the men. 

Because this is the first time two women have been the Bachelorette, it's unclear how this season will play out. ABC has yet to announce how eliminations will work, leading some to wonder whether Rachel and Gabby will have to work together to decide who stays and who goes. And then there's the bigger question of what happens if they like the same guy—perhaps a coin toss?

photos
The Bachelor and The Bachelorette's Biggest Villains, Ranked!

The bad news is that we have to wait three months until the season premiere to see how things play out. But the good news is that in the meantime, we've got a sneak peek at Gabby and Rachel's potential suitors below!

ABC
Alec G.

Houston, Tex. | 27

ABC
Aven J.

San Diego, Calif. | 29

ABC
Brandon H.

Carlsbad, Calif. |  23

ABC
Chris A.

Redondo Beach, Calif. | 30

ABC
Colin F.

Chicago, Ill. | 36

ABC
Corbin S.

Birmingham, Ala. | 27

ABC
Erich S.

Santa Monica, Calif. | 29

ABC
Ethan K.

New York, NY | 27

ABC
Hayden M.

Tampa, Fla. | 29

ABC
Jake R.

Scottsdale, Ariz. | 27

ABC
James C.

Los Angeles, Calif. | 25

ABC
Jason A.

Santa Monica, Calif. | 30

ABC
Joey Y.

Brookfield, Conn. | 24

ABC
John A.

Nashville, Tenn. | 26

ABC
Johnny D.

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | 25

ABC
Jordan H.

Tampa, Fla. | 35

ABC
Jordan V.

Alpharette, Ga. | 27

ABC
Justin B.

Solana Beach, Calif. | 32

ABC
Justin Y.

Brookfield, Conn. | 24

ABC
Kirk B.

Lubbock, Tex. | 29

ABC
Koy S.

Scottsdale, Ariz. | 25

ABC
Logan P.

San Diego, Calif. | 26

ABC
Mario V.

Naperville, Ill. | 31

ABC
Matt L.

San Diego, Calif. | 25

ABC
Michael V.

Long Beach, Calif. | 31

ABC
Nate M.

Chicago, Ill. | 33

ABC
Nick G.

Nashville, Tenn. | 30

ABC
Quincy W.

Miami, Fla. | 25

ABC
Roby S.

Los Angeles, Calif. | 33

ABC
Ryan M.

Boston, Mass. | 35

photos
View More Photos From The Bachelorette Season 19: Meet the Potential Suitors

Trending Stories

1

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

2

Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike

3

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

The Bachelorette premieres July 11 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

2

Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike

3

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

4

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

5

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

Latest News

The Bachelorette: Meet Rachel and Gabby’s Potential Contestants

Exclusive

The Hardy Boys Deal With the Supernatural In Season 2 Trailer

LIB's Shake Claims Ex Deepti Is "Playing Up This Victim Thing"

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

Miles Teller Meets The Godfather In The Offer Trailer

See How Much Kylie Jenner's Luxurious Toys for Her Son Cost

Exclusive

Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen Reveals If She'll Ever Act Again