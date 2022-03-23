You Won't Believe How Much Kylie Jenner's Luxurious Toys for Her Son Cost

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's newborn son already has a pricey toy collection.
On March 21, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a glimpse inside her son's nursery in a YouTube video dedicated to the newborn. The following day, the 24-year-old beauty mogul posted a close-up shot of her 1-month-old's luxurious toy collection, which included three stuffed teddy bears. But, of course, they're not your normal bears.
A TikToker decided to investigate how much each stuffed animal cost. The plaid Ralph Lauren teddy bear retailed for nearly $700, while the brown checkered Enfants Riches Déprimés bear was priced at more than $2,000. However, those prices were nothing compared to the vintage Louis Vuitton teddy bear, which is currently listed on FarFetch for a whopping $20,550.
The lavish baby gifts don't stop there. On March 20, Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to show off the custom-made Chrome Hearts stroller that was gifted to her son from her mom Kris Jenner and sis Kendall Jenner.
The all-black stroller was covered in crosses, which is the logo for the expensive brand. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a close-up photo of the stroller's wheels, which contains a silver cross in the middle of the hub.
While fans may have gotten a sneak peek into the baby's luxurious life at home, Kylie and Travis have yet to disclose what the newborn's new name is.
Earlier this week, Kylie announced that she and Travis had changed the baby's moniker from Wolf. On March 21, the beauty mogul wrote, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him."