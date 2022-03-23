Bethenny Frankel Shares Why She Relates So Much to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s “Unfortunate Situation”

Bethenny Frankel has been keeping up with the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—and she's not a fan.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of New York alum—who went through her own contentious nearly nine-year divorce process with ex Jason Hoppy—shared her honest thoughts about the growing conflict between Kanye and Kim amid their split.
"I decided to weigh in on it because it's an unfortunate situation that I have experience with and you can't play games when the stakes are so high," she explained during her March 22 appearance at the iHeart Radio Awards. "Like you can't gamble something you're not willing to lose."
Bethenny, who also went through a lengthy child custody battle with her former husband over their 11-year-old daughter Bryn, added, "So, you have to say, ‘Keep yourself under control, you can not social media or Instagram your way out of a problem. You can't get instant gratification in a situation. Something that took years to develop, you can't get in 24 hours—you can't get it in a jiffy."
Bethenny's latest comment on the Kim and Kanye ordeal comes just a few days after she also spoke on the situation on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.
In since-deleted Instagram videos posted in mid-March, Kanye—who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kim—accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum of preventing him from spending time with his kids. In his posts, he also noted that he took issue with Kim allowing North to be on TikTok—claims Bethenny recently addressed.
Although she agreed that Kanye has "some valid points about the things that bother him," Bethenny opined during the March 18 episode of her podcast, "You are so, so hating your ex more than loving your child if you're playing this out in public."
"You're a hypocrite because playing this out in public while saying you don't want your daughter on TikTok—posting your daughter on TikTok on Instagram saying, ‘I don't approve of her being on TikTok,' is moronic. It is hypocritical. It is a bag of bulls--t."
As for any additional advice she had for the Yeezy founder, Bethenny concluded on her podcast, "You have to stay the course," adding, "You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you."