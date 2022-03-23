Bethenny Frankel Shares Why She Relates So Much to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s “Unfortunate Situation”

Although she agreed that Kanye has "some valid points about the things that bother him," Bethenny opined during the March 18 episode of her podcast, "You are so, so hating your ex more than loving your child if you're playing this out in public."

"You're a hypocrite because playing this out in public while saying you don't want your daughter on TikTok—posting your daughter on TikTok on Instagram saying, ‘I don't approve of her being on TikTok,' is moronic. It is hypocritical. It is a bag of bulls--t."

As for any additional advice she had for the Yeezy founder, Bethenny concluded on her podcast, "You have to stay the course," adding, "You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you."