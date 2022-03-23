Vanderpump Rules‘ Katie Maloney Officially Files to Divorce Tom Schwartz

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney BREAK UP!

Katie Maloney is official SUR-ving Tom Schwartz with divorce papers.



After more than a decade together, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, has officially filed for divorce from her co-star Tom, 39, at the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 22, multiple outlets confirm.



The news comes just a week after the two reality tv stars—who tied the knot in both 2016 and 2019—announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts.



In Katie's March 15 post, she wrote in part, "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."



That same day, Tom shared a similar sentiment, writing, "As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness," adding, "I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées."



On the March 16 episode of the You're Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie shared what led to her and Tom's demise.