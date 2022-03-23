Vanderpump Rules‘ Katie Maloney Officially Files to Divorce Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney is official SUR-ving Tom Schwartz with divorce papers.
After more than a decade together, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, has officially filed for divorce from her co-star Tom, 39, at the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 22, multiple outlets confirm.
The news comes just a week after the two reality tv stars—who tied the knot in both 2016 and 2019—announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts.
In Katie's March 15 post, she wrote in part, "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."
That same day, Tom shared a similar sentiment, writing, "As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness," adding, "I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées."
On the March 16 episode of the You're Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie shared what led to her and Tom's demise.
"There were so many happy moments, even day to day. I love being with him, but ultimately, I was just not fulfilled," she said. "There's other things that maybe one day I can talk about, but I don't really want to get into all that at the moment."
Katie also said that she and her husband are still living together and trying to work through it all amicably.
"We do still live together in our house, and we're just trying to navigate these steps together and really work on becoming friends in that sense," she said. "And obviously we have the same friends and [are] trying to hang out in a group together going through this and not making it awkward for anyone and not make anyone choose sides—that's been important to us."
