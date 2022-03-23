See Ben Affleck Cheer on Jennifer Lopez Alongside Her Daughter Emme at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ben Affleck was feelin' so good while watching Jennifer Lopez accept the Icon honor at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
As the actress and singer graced the stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on March 22, the Oscar winner couldn't help but beam with pride. Affleck was joined in the audience by J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz, and the two proved they're the superstar's biggest fans, applauding and smiling as she gave her speech.
Walking out in a green Stéphane Rolland couture gown, Lopez thanked her fans for all their support over the past few decades.
"I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important thing to me, but that's not true," she began. "And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things because I do. I cannot lie. Everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters the most to me. I really do it for you guys."
Lopez then expressed her appreciation for the love and kindness she receives from her followers and the way they let her into their lives.
"Because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life, and that is the most wonderful blessing," she added. "That's a gift that you give me. And I just want to say thank you for that."
Giving a shout-out to "everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie" or follows her on social media, Lopez shared how "you guys are the ones who give the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn't even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx."
Lopez also thanked her fans "for believing in me when other people didn't, even when I didn't," and "for teaching me who I really am." And for those wondering what's next for the artist, she told viewers, "I'm just getting started."
In addition to accepting the Icon Award, Lopez performed "On My Way" from her new movie Marry Me and "Get Right" as part of an epic tribute to her fashion, greatest hits and career led by Billy Porter and the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race.
It should come as no surprise that Affleck would be there for Lopez's big night. After all, the couple, who rekindled their romance 17 years after calling off their engagement, have frequently shown support for each other's careers, whether it's attending one of their movie premieres or concerts.
"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," Affleck told InStyle in April, just one month before they sparked reconciliation rumors. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."