Lili Reinhart Calls Out “Toxic” Summer Body Trends in Self-Love Message

Watch : Lili Reinhart Opens Up About "Exhausting" 11-Year Depression Battle

Before the sunny season officially begins, Lili Reinhart wants to remind you that everybody has a summer body.



The 25-year-old actress, who has been open about the topic of self-image with her fans, recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message. "Reminder to myself, and to all—you don't need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top," she wrote on March 22. "These ‘summer body' trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don't let it stop you from enjoying anything."



After Lili posted her tweet, her sincere message resonated with social media users that chimed in with words of appreciation. One user commented, "You have no idea how much I needed to hear this, thank you." Another added, "Thank you for reminding me, you are an amazing human being." A third wrote, "Honestly you've helped so many people right now by saying that."