Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

Miley Cyrus' plane was caught in a "major unexpected storm" en route to Paraguay and was forced to make an emergency landing. See the singer's message to fans after the terrifying incident.

By Jess Cohen Mar 23, 2022 10:43 AMTags
Miley CyrusCelebrities
Watch: Miley Cyrus REACTS to "F--k Nick Jonas" Sign

Miley Cyrus and her loved ones are safe after a scary plane ride. 

The Grammy nominee was en route to Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival as reports began to surface online about her flight. After landing, the "We Can't Stop" singer took to Instagram early March 23 to explain what happened. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting [sic]," she wrote. "My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

Along with her message, Miley, 29, shared video of the storm taken from the plane, as well as a photo of the damage from the lightning strike.

After sharing the update, Miley's Instagram comments were flooded with well-wishes from fans and friends, including designer Jeremy Scott who wrote, "THANK GOD YOU ALL ARE SAFE." Singer-songwriter Ilsey Juber also commented, "Omg so glad you guys are ok!" While a Miley fan wrote, "WE LOVE YOU MILEY IM SO HAPPY THAT EVERYONE IS OKAY."

photos
Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's Romantic Trip to Cabo

Hours before boarding the plane, Miley performed for fans in Bogotá, Colombia. "COLOMBIA! THANK YOU FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT!" Miley wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE YOU."

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

3

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

In a follow-up post, Miley added, "I'LL NEVER FORGET YOU BOGOTA!"

Steve Granitz/WireImage

At this time, the "Midnight Sky" artist is still set to take the stage at Lollapalooza Brasil on March 26.

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

3

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

4

Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike

5

Britney Spears Has “No Idea” Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick Are

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Bethenny Frankel Relates to Kim & Kanye’s “Unfortunate Situation”

Sephora Today Only: Save 50% on Korres, Kopari, & L'Occitane

Exclusive

Sue Bird Hopes You Celebrate This Part of Her Megan Rapinoe Romance

Vanderpump Rules‘ Katie Maloney Files to Divorce Tom Schwartz

See Ben Affleck Cheer on Jennifer Lopez at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lili Reinhart Calls Out “Toxic” Body Trends in Self-Love Message

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Grande Cosmetics & More