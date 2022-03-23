Kim Kardashian Reveals Why North West “Complains” About Her Fashion Choices

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover

Kim Kardashian may be considered a fashion icon, but there's one individual that remains unimpressed.

During a new interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul admitted that her 8-year-old daughter North West has strong thoughts on mom's signature style.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she said, seemingly referring to her latest Balenciaga looks. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

Kim recalled one instance that particularly caught North's attention, sharing, "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you're still wearing black.'"

North—who Kim shares with ex Kanye West along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2—knows a thing or two about style. She recently styled herself and her siblings in a photo shoot for Vogue's March 2022 cover story, alongside her mom.