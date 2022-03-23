Britney Spears Admits She Has "No Idea" Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick Are

Safe to say Britney Spears does not keep up with the Kardashians, but that doesn't mean she isn't totally fascinated by the men in their lives.
Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 22, to repost a video from Scott Disick's Instagram Story, which showed him hanging out with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Pete took control of the camera, filming himself on the couch while Scott and friends took a nap during their movie night. The caption read, "Boyz night was wild."
The 40-year-old pop star said she was cracking up at their antics, though she admitted she had no clue who Scott and Pete were.
"Sorry had to repost this," Britney wrote in a since-deleted post. "no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"
She wasn't the only one invested in their boys' night in. Fans turned to social media to gush about Pete and Scott's newfound friendship, born over the 1982 movie The King of Comedy. One person commented, "They'd probably make funny reality TV," while another said, "This is my new fave bromance."
According to Page Six, it's not the only time Scott and Pete have hung out. The duo reportedly attended a baseball game to support Reign Disick, Scott's 7-year-old son who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The outlet reports that Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker was also in attendance for the family outing.
When they're not in the baseball stands, Travis and Kourtney have been spending some time away from it all, escaping to the beach for a recent getaway. "Laguna with you forever," Travis captioned a photo of the pair locking lips at Laguna Beach, to which Kourt replied, "Forever and always."
Fans are expected to see a lot more of the engaged couple, who recently reacted to predictions about their future wedding, when Hulu debuts The Kardashians reality show in April.
On the other hand, Pete is not expected to make an appearance on the show's first season, though Kim will get candid about their whirlwind romance, she recently revealed.
"I have not filmed with him...And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does," she told Variety on March 9, confirming that she will address "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."
The series premieres April 14, and Britney just might want to tune in.