Britney Spears Admits She Has "No Idea" Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick Are

Safe to say Britney Spears does not keep up with the Kardashians, but that doesn't mean she isn't totally fascinated by the men in their lives.

Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 22, to repost a video from Scott Disick's Instagram Story, which showed him hanging out with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Pete took control of the camera, filming himself on the couch while Scott and friends took a nap during their movie night. The caption read, "Boyz night was wild."

The 40-year-old pop star said she was cracking up at their antics, though she admitted she had no clue who Scott and Pete were.

"Sorry had to repost this," Britney wrote in a since-deleted post. "no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"

She wasn't the only one invested in their boys' night in. Fans turned to social media to gush about Pete and Scott's newfound friendship, born over the 1982 movie The King of Comedy. One person commented, "They'd probably make funny reality TV," while another said, "This is my new fave bromance."