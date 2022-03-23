Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 5 Years

Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen wows in black lace number at 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, marking her first red carpet appearance in five years.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 23, 2022 1:35 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesiHeart Radio Music Awards
Watch: "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Spotted—Taylor Momsen making her return to the red carpet.

The Gossip Girl alum turned heads in a long sleeve mini dress made from black lace with a plunging neckline at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22. In keeping with her edgy fashion sense, Taylor paired the lacy number with silver jewelry and platform combat boots. She topped off the look with a smokey eye, neutral lip and tousled waves in her hair.

The appearance marked her first walk on a red carpet since 2017, when she attended the Alternative Press Music Awards. At the event, Taylor's band, The Pretty Reckless, took home the honor of Best Hard Rock Artist and performed two of their tracks.

Four years later, Taylor claimed another accolade for her rock group's success and won Rock Artist of the Year at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards. However, the actress-turned-singer did not attend the ceremony to accept the award.

photos
Renaming Taylor Momsen's New Album

This year, The Pretty Reckless was nominated in the Rock Song of the Year category for their track "And So It Went." Although Taylor's band didn't take home the award, her outfit was certainly a win in our book.

 

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

2

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

Scroll on to see all the show-stopping arrivals at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Halsey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Avril Lavigne
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Megan Thee Stallion
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Heidi Klum
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Nicole Scherzinger
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Mélissa Sermonne
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Legend
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Kid LAROI
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
All Time Low
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Coi Leray
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Carmen Electra
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Willow Smith
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Lil Tjay
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Taylor Momsen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billy Porter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
LL Cool J
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Charlie Puth
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Kat Graham
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Shaun White
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
David Guetta
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blackbear
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Mckenna Grace
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Jason Aldean
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Måneskin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Danica McKellar
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Lauren Weintraub
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Vaultboy
photos
View More Photos From See Every Star at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Trending Stories

1

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

2

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

4

Taylor Momsen Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 5 Years

5

Britney Spears Has “No Idea” Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick Are

Latest News

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

Britney Spears Has “No Idea” Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick Are

Taylor Momsen Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 5 Years

VPR's James Kennedy Makes Red Carpet Debut With Ally Lewber

2022 Oscars: Beyoncé to Perform Live for First Time in 2 Years

How to Watch the 2022 Oscars on TV and Online

Jamaican Leaders Criticize Queen Elizabeth's "Leadership"