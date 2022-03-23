Watch Miles Teller Step Into the Real-Life World of The Godfather With The Offer Trailer

Watch : Miles Teller Addresses COVID-19 Vaccination Status

It turns out The Godfather was just child's play.

In the trailer for The Offer, premiering on Paramount+ April 28, we get a peek into how the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding one of the most beloved movies of all-time was even wilder than the action onscreen.

The limited series tells the real-life story of Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller), the Oscar-winning producer of 1972's The Godfather, and the incredible lengths he was forced to go to in order to get the movie made.

The trailer starts with Ruddy lying to the studio, telling them that he's read The Godfather novel, when he really hadn't. It's mostly downhill from there.

Movie executive Barry Lapidus (Colin Hanks) tries to warn Ruddy that making the movie is a fool's errand.

"Gangster movies are dead," he tells Ruddy.

"This is not just some gangster film," Ruddy retorts.

There was no way to know just how true those words would become.