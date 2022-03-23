Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Ally Lewber

Watch : "Vanderpump's" Raquel MOVES OUT After Breakup With James

Making it official.

James Kennedy walked the red carpet with his new girlfriend Ally Lewber at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, arrived wearing a white leopard-print button-down shirt paired with tight black pants and posed for photos alongside the brunette beauty, who rocked a bright green spotted mini-dress, styled with strappy black sandals for their first big public event together.

Ahead of their arrival, the British DJ shared a video to his Instagram Stories showing the couple riding in a car on the way to the event with Bravo co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Though James' ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss was in attendance, she walked the red carpet solo in a sage green mesh mini-dress after arriving with co-star Scheana Shay.

Once inside, an eyewitness told E! News that James and Raquel crossed paths and greeted each other in a "cordial" exchange, sharing a quick hug as Ally stood off to the side.