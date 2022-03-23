Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Ally Lewber

Making it official.
James Kennedy walked the red carpet with his new girlfriend Ally Lewber at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, arrived wearing a white leopard-print button-down shirt paired with tight black pants and posed for photos alongside the brunette beauty, who rocked a bright green spotted mini-dress, styled with strappy black sandals for their first big public event together.
Ahead of their arrival, the British DJ shared a video to his Instagram Stories showing the couple riding in a car on the way to the event with Bravo co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.
Though James' ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss was in attendance, she walked the red carpet solo in a sage green mesh mini-dress after arriving with co-star Scheana Shay.
Once inside, an eyewitness told E! News that James and Raquel crossed paths and greeted each other in a "cordial" exchange, sharing a quick hug as Ally stood off to the side.
The former couple announced their break up during the season nine Vanderpump Rules reunion.
"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," James and Raquel confirmed in a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages in December. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive."
Rumors about James' new romance started in January when he shared several Instagram Stories from a birthday trip to Las Vegas with friends, including one that showed him holding hands with a then mystery brunette. At the time, a source told E! News, "She's someone new he's been casually seeing."
James and Ally—an entertainment journalist and front desk receptionist at West Hollywood's Soho House, according to her LinkedIn bio—went Instagram official earlier this month during a trip to Tulum, Mexico when the reality star posted a series of steamy PDA pics to social media.
While Ally has already bonded with Tom and Ariana, she may have to win over some of James' other Bravo co-stars. Back in January, Scheana candidly spilled her thoughts on James' new relationship to E!'s Daily Pop.
"I don't even want to give her, like, any clout," she said of Ally. "She's a fan."
