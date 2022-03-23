2022 Oscars: Beyoncé to Perform Live for First Time in 2 Years at 2022 Oscars

Watch : See Beyonce's Daughters Rumi & Blue Ivy in New Ivy Park Ad

The Best Original Song nominees are getting in formation.

At the 2022 Oscars on March 27, Beyoncé will perform live for the first time in two years, singing "Be Alive" from King Richard. Also slated to take the stage? Her fellow nominees in the category, including Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra, the Academy accounted March 22. They'll perform "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days and "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, respectively. As for Van Morrison—who was recognized for Belfast's "Down to Joy"—he'll be sitting this one out due to a scheduling conflict.

Beyoncé hasn't taken the stage for a live performance since February 2020 when she performed "XO" and "Halo" at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's A Celebration of Life. Two months later, amid the pandemic, she remotely joined other singing stars on Zoom for The Disney Family Singalong in April 2020 where she sang "When You Wish Upon a Star."