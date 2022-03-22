Jamaican Leaders Criticize Queen Elizabeth's "Leadership" and Ask for Apology

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Urging William and Kate to use their platforms to "redefine the relationship" between the British Monarchy and the people of Jamaica, the message concluded, "We are of the view that an apology for British crimes against humanity...is necessary to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation."

William and Kate embarked an eight-day royal Caribbean tour at the behest of the Queen as a way to strengthen ties with countries in the Commonwealth, according to the Associated Press. The couple kicked off their trip in Belize over the weekend, but canceled a scheduled visit to a local village amid protests from residents.

"We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location," Kensington Palace announced on March 19. "Further details will be provided in due course."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Jamaica on March 22. They are expected to visit The Bahamas next.