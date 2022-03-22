Jamaican Leaders Criticize Queen Elizabeth's "Leadership" and Ask for Apology

Queen Elizabeth II is facing criticism from Jamaican leaders amid celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.
Before Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Jamaica to mark the monarch's 70th year on the throne, prominent figures of the island nation—which gained independence from British rule in 1962—penned an open letter to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on March 22 demanding "an apology and recognition of the need for atonement and reparations" from the royal family.
"We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind," read the letter, which was shared online by human rights advocacy group the Advocates Network. "During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship and colonialization."
The letter also stated that instead of celebrating the Queen's milestone, the 100 people who signed the note will instead "celebrate 60 years of freedom from British colonial domination."
Urging William and Kate to use their platforms to "redefine the relationship" between the British Monarchy and the people of Jamaica, the message concluded, "We are of the view that an apology for British crimes against humanity...is necessary to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation."
William and Kate embarked an eight-day royal Caribbean tour at the behest of the Queen as a way to strengthen ties with countries in the Commonwealth, according to the Associated Press. The couple kicked off their trip in Belize over the weekend, but canceled a scheduled visit to a local village amid protests from residents.
"We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location," Kensington Palace announced on March 19. "Further details will be provided in due course."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Jamaica on March 22. They are expected to visit The Bahamas next.