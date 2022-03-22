The Love Boat Is Getting a Modern Day Dating Twist

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

All aboard! The Love Boat is hitting the high seas again, but with a modern new twist.

On Tuesday, March 22, CBS announced that they were updating the classic ‘70s show by transforming it into a dating show. Yes, you read that correctly. Called The Real Love Boat, the show will "brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love," according to the network.

It won't all be smooth sailing, of course.

"Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry," the network teased. "Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including "captain" and "cruise director" will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead."

Kinda sounds like Below Deck meets Love Island. So, count us in!

There's more than just love at stake, too.

"After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port," the description continued, "and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner."

So, the prize for navigating the choppy seas of love on a boat for month is...more time on a boat!