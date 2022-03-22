The Love Boat Is Getting a Modern Day Dating Twist

All aboard! The Love Boat is hitting the high seas again, but with a modern new twist.
On Tuesday, March 22, CBS announced that they were updating the classic ‘70s show by transforming it into a dating show. Yes, you read that correctly. Called The Real Love Boat, the show will "brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love," according to the network.
It won't all be smooth sailing, of course.
"Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry," the network teased. "Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including "captain" and "cruise director" will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead."
Kinda sounds like Below Deck meets Love Island. So, count us in!
There's more than just love at stake, too.
"After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port," the description continued, "and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner."
So, the prize for navigating the choppy seas of love on a boat for month is...more time on a boat!
The original Love Boat aired from 1977-1986. Set on the luxury cruise ship MS Pacific Princess, the show centered on the ship's captain Merrill Stubing (Gavin MacLeod), his crew and the passengers onboard.
Some of the biggest names in the industry appeared as guest stars on the show over its nine-season run, including Florence Henderson, Betty White, Vanessa Williams, Tony Danza and Tom Hanks, who made his first television acting appearance on the show in 1980.
Something tells us the antics of the cast of The Real Love Boat will be a bit more debaucherous.
Production on The Real Love Boat show begins this summer, with the show expected to debut in late 2022.
We'll get our sailor hats ready.