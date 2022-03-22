Alabama Barker Shows Off Bright Blue Hair While Hanging With Jordyn Woods’ Sister Jodie

In a new Instagram post, Alabama Barker rocked a different look while spending time with Jordyn Woods’ sister, Jodie.

Watch: Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Reveals ER Visit

Alabama Barker has swapped her blond for blue.

In an Instagram post shared March 21, Alabama showed off her new look while snapping a couple of selfies with Jodie Woods, Jordyn Woods' younger sister. In the photo, Alabama rocked a tan mesh corset, black sunglasses and long locks of bright blue hair. Jodie sported a white T-shirt, white purse and tan puffer jacket. She captioned the selfie series, "I.T. girls."

In a separate post on March 19, Alabama posed with her new hair for the first time on her feed. The 16-year-old alluded to her color change in the caption, writing, "Only doing things that's gonna make me elevate Hair by @thehairproject_la."

Followers took to the comment section of her March 19 post to show some praise. One user gushed, "this hair is ittttt." Another added, "rockstarrrr."

While the blue seems to be new territory, it's not the first time Alabama has switched it up. In July, she sported pink hair before going back to her usual blond.

Alabama Barker Claps Back At Commenters After Posting Shirtless Video of Dad Travis Barker

Her goal to elevate extends to her new extended family, too. A source exclusively told E! News that Alabama, whose dad is Travis Barker, is bonding well with her soon-to-be stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, and her three kids. 

"They all seemed very friendly and like they were having fun together," an insider told E! News after spotting the family on a vacation in November. "The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with Reign and really sweet with him. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."

Instagram

Alabama has proved that while you can always change your hair, family love never goes out of style.

Scroll on to see snaps of Travis and Kourtney's blended fashionable family.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

