Watch Channing Tatum Tease His The Lost City Co-Star Sandra Bullock About “Watching Porn at Work”

Watch : Sandra Bullock Talks FUNNIEST Moment With Channing Tatum

When it comes to Channing Tatum's love of pranks, no one is safe—not even his The Lost City co-star Sandra Bullock.

The 21 Jump Street actor, 41, shared on TikTok a hilarious video in which he jokingly reprimands Sandra, 57, for "watching porn at work" on March 21.

In the clip, Channing can be seen sneakily trying to film Sandra, who is sitting behind him, while getting makeup applied to his face. After he's caught in the act, Channing continues recording her reaction, panning the camera up to reveal a ceiling mirror and noting, "I'm even getting you in the mirror on the roof."

The actor then realizes that he can see Sandra's phone screen in the mirror's reflection. "I'm looking at your phone," he shares. Then, he begins to laugh as he jokingly adds, "Stop looking up porn! Sandra!"

"Can you imagine?" she replied. "All of a sudden you're like, ‘You guys, I think she's watching some porn!'"