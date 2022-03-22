Watch Channing Tatum Tease His The Lost City Co-Star Sandra Bullock About “Watching Porn at Work”

Channing Tatum jokingly reprimanded his The Lost City co-star Sandra Bullock for getting up to some NSFW hijinks while at work in a hilarious new TikTok clip.

When it comes to Channing Tatum's love of pranks, no one is safe—not even his The Lost City co-star Sandra Bullock.  

The 21 Jump Street actor, 41, shared on TikTok a hilarious video in which he jokingly reprimands Sandra, 57, for "watching porn at work" on March 21.  

In the clip, Channing can be seen sneakily trying to film Sandra, who is sitting behind him, while getting makeup applied to his face. After he's caught in the act, Channing continues recording her reaction, panning the camera up to reveal a ceiling mirror and noting, "I'm even getting you in the mirror on the roof."

The actor then realizes that he can see Sandra's phone screen in the mirror's reflection. "I'm looking at your phone," he shares. Then, he begins to laugh as he jokingly adds, "Stop looking up porn! Sandra!" 

"Can you imagine?" she replied. "All of a sudden you're like, ‘You guys, I think she's watching some porn!'"

The actor doubled down on his joke in the TikTok caption, writing, "Stop watching porn at work, Sandy!" You can watch the full video here

Channing has enjoyed poking fun at his co-star as of late. On the same day, the actor also shared a photo on Instagram that he took while filming The Lost City that features him perfectly posed while Sandra appears to struggle up a cliffside. 

He cheekily captioned the image, "Honestly, how good do we look here?" 

But Sandra hasn't taken any of his teasing to heart. In fact, at the The Lost City's premiere on March 21, Sandra exclusively told E! News that she enjoys Channing's comedic timing so much, they had to cut several of his lines in one of the film's scenes "because I kept laughing." 

"We are outside of this little blue car, and he has to keep saying things to me to get me to stop looking at Brad Pitt," she shared. "The stuff that came out of that man's mouth was extraordinary."  

Sandra added, "He's pretty brilliant." 

