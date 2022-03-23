The Bad Seed Returns: Your First Look at the Horror Film Sequel

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Mckenna Grace is back and ready to stir up some trouble.

The Bad Seed reboot star is returning to our screens in The Bad Seed Returns, a sequel to Robe Lowe's remake of the iconic 1956 horror film starring Nancy Kelly and Patty McCormack. And now, in an exclusive first look, we get a sneak peek at what's to come as the actress reprises her role as Emma.

The Lifetime film, which premieres May 30, follows Emma after the death of her father (Lowe), which includes living with her aunt Angela (Michelle Morgan) and trying to navigate high school. But when Angela's husband Robert (Benjamin Ayers) begins to suspect Emma may not be as innocent as she appears, and a new girl at school seems to know Emma's secrets from the past, Emma slips back to her old ways and "takes care" of her enemies.

"Where's Steph?" Emma says in the clip.

"You haven't heard?" a high schooler responds. "Someone totally stole her dog and some jogger found it."

"Do they know who did it?" Emma asks.

"Some psychopath, the world's full of them. That's why there's so many podcasts," the girl continues.

While Emma pretends to be innocent, the bone-chilling trailer continues with the teen hurting her uncle and plotting to hurt a classmate, all while crushing pills and pouring gasoline around a house.

"That's the sound of me getting away with it," Emma says after calling 9-1-1, pretending to be getting attacked.