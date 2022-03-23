Randall Emmett Breaks His Silence on Ex Lala Kent's Cheating Allegations

Randall Emmett is finally talking about his split from Lala Kent—sort of.
The film producer appeared on the March 23 episode of Golnesa Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast, and although he did open up about that the fact that he and the Vanderpump Rules star are no longer together, Randall did not address the cheating allegations she's waged at him in the months since their October 2021 split.
Citing his desire to "never disparage or talk ill" about Lala because she's the mother to his 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, Randall explained, "I just have to always look at the big picture...I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it. No matter what is said about me."
Nevertheless, Randall went on to say that both he and Lala made "mistakes" and insisted that "there's always two sides to every story." But when it comes to his side, he's "just not going to ever take that to the public."
"I just don't feel it's appropriate," Randall said. "I can't tell her what to do. She's a strong woman. And, you know, I just hope that in time, that kind of all mellows out."
Lala most recently spoke out about her ex on March 2, accusing him of creating a "toxic environment" for her and Ocean prior to the couple's split. She ended their engagement in October of last year and has since attributed the decision to him allegedly cheating on her with "many" women.
But should the public allegations continue, "I'll just really keep my head down," Randall said. "I'm trying to focus on, for me, what's important right now, which is being a dad to my three girls and to work."
Randall is also dad to London, 12, and Rylee, 9—whose mom is his ex-wife Ambyr Childers—and London "has access to stuff on the internet," Randall said. That's the worst part for me," particularly because people online are often nasty to him and his kids.
"They don't know me," Randall said. "They never met me. They know nothing about my life or my childhood or my upbringing and things I've been through, the struggles that I've gone through as a young person and even today. And they just sit at a computer and fire like the nastiest, most evil stuff I've ever seen."
At the same time, Randall acknowledged that he's "been in this industry for a long time," and as a result, "my friends and my family know who I am."
In keeping with the positive approach, Randall expressed gratitude for the good that came out of his relationship with Lala.
"We have this beautiful girl," he said. "That is the most important thing. And when I think about all the chaos...I just try to think, you know, we have this beautiful girl and she wouldn't be here if it wasn't for us. And that is worth all of the turmoil and the heartbreak and the pain that has gone on. I'm not saying that I'm happy about any of it. I'm not, I'm sad, but at the same time, I have Ocean, she has Ocean, and I think we both would say that we have her out of this and how can we not be grateful?"
The couple is currently communicating through an app, and as Lala previously stated, they talk only about Ocean. Randall described Lala as "a great mother," and said while he's "optimistic" they'll get to a better place in the future, "Ocean's very lucky to have two parents who love her as much as we both do. At the end of the day, that's all I can ask for."
Co-parenting aside, Randall revealed that, like Lala, he's back in the dating game but not seeing anyone exclusively.
He also weighed in on Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's recent split after revealing which Vanderpump Rules stars he's kept in touch with (Tom and Jax Taylor). "I think any time people break up, it's a sad and tough thing," Randall said. "I'm sure they're both going through a really difficult time, honestly."
To hear more from the film producer, listen to the complete Genuinely GG podcast episode here. You can also catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
