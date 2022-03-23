Outrageous Reviews That Made Me Shop: Makeup That Lasts Through Car Wrecks, Strip Clubs, Funerals & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We all rely on product reviews when we shop. Whether we are picking a restaurant, looking for a new mascara, or searching for a book, we all read customer testimonials before clicking "add to cart." Most of the time, it's just nice to get a consensus. If multiple customers are sharing the same sentiments about a product, that's reassuring and it seems reliable. But, other times, a single review is enough for me to immediately purchase. I'm talking about those forthcoming, laugh-out-loud reviews that I just can't say no to.
Those customers who go the extra mile with their reviews hold a special place in my heart. I live for the people who share all the details of their date night just to demonstrate that their makeup really is long-lasting through any activity. If someone says their mascara didn't run through hours of post-breakup crying, I need to try it. I read about an eyeliner that didn't smudge in a car wreck and I couldn't help buying it. If a lipstick can make it through eating, drinking, kissing, and talking, it's a yes from me.
If you are looking for brutally honest, hilarious, and outrageous product reviews, keep on scrolling... unless you're afraid to shop because these products are hard to resist.
This Mascara Lasted Through a Scuba Diving Session & a Tough Breakup
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
I have never even thought about scuba diving, but that customer's review made me feel like the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara is reliable in the rain, during a pool day, and whenever I happen to tear up a bit. No wonder this mascara has 90.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 16,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
This Eyeliner Lasted Through "Sweaty Hookups," Puking, and Crying*
*Hopefully, not during the same night.
Lancôme Artliner Precision Felt-tip Liquid Eyeliner
This smudge-proof liquid eyeliner has a precise applicator and a long-lasting finish in both black and brown. It has 26.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
This Lotion Has Shawn Mendes' Favorite Scent and It Makes Your Skin Super Soft
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
Shawn Mendes once Snapchatted that that Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is the "best smelling stuff on earth." He also told Teen Vogue, "I'd say the best scents are ones that don't overtake a room. I love things that remind me of the outdoors and home." I can concur that this scent is amazing, this lotion is incredibly hydrating, and it seems to firm my skin with continued use.
It has 364.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This Spray Made a Woman Comfortable To Use Her Boyfriend's Bathroom After 5 Years of Dating
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
Whether you're in a relationship or not, this is good to have. Eliminate bathroom odor before it begins with Poo-Pourri spray. In fact, you'll leave the bathroom smelling better than when you found it if you use this spray. Just shake it up, spritz 3-5 sprays into the toilet bowl, do your thing, and flush. It's that simple.
This spray is available in many scents and it has 126,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also been recommended by Kathy Hilton, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval.
This Lip Liner Lasts Through a Shift at the Strip Club & It's as Loyal as a Boyz II Men Song
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga RIP Lip Liner
Yes, this is technically a lip liner, but you can also fill in the lip completely for all-over color. It is waterproof, long-lasting, and highly-pigmented with a demi-matte finish. This comes in 16 shades. It has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This Mascara Stays in Place When You Cry During Those ASPCA Commercials
Maybelline New York Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup
This waterproof mascara has 55,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers.
This Eyeliner Didn't Budge Through a Car Accident, Ambulance Ride, & an 8-Hour ER Visit
KVD Beauty Tattoo Eyeliner
This award-winning, waterproof liquid eyeliner has an all-day wear and it's vegan and cruelty-free. The highly-pigmented formula in smudge-resistant and sweat-resistant, making it a reliable eyeliner, even in humid weather. It's available in black and brown.
This eyeliner has 2,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 549.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
This Mascara Made It Through Swimming and Funerals
Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara
This waterproof mascara is an E! Shopping Editor favorite and it has 33.6K+ Sephora "Loves."
This Setting Spray Kept Makeup Intact Through Dancing, Swimming, Sex, Showering, Sleeping and a Full Workday
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
This is the best setting spray of all time (in my personal opinion). I've been using it since 2016. I don't leave the house without spraying it.
This spray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 597.4K+ Sephora "loves," and 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. Kung Fu star Olivia Liang keeps this in her work bag. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and one of our sweat-proof makeup essentials.
