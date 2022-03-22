See Every Star at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Before the honors were handed out at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, stars slayed the red carpet in looks that ranged from daring to drop-dead gorgeous.

The red carpet is rolled out for radio's biggest artists.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off tonight, March 22 at 8 p.m. EST and the stars are already arriving to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, will be broadcast live on FOX and will feature powerhouse performances by the likes of the "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper, Megan Thee StallionJason AldeanJohn LegendCharlie Puth, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez—who will receive the prestigious Icon Award.

Now in its ninth year, the show honors the biggest artists in music. This year's nominees include Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, AdeleDoja Cat, Carrie UnderwoodTaylor Swift,  Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Ariana GrandeBillie Eilish and more in over 30+ categories.

Unlike most awards shows, the iHeartRadio Music Awards allows fans to pick the winners in several categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, TikTok Bop of the Year, Best Comeback Album and more.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards show is also known for its wild red carpet, and this year, the stars did not disappoint on the fashion front.

Keep scrolling to see all the celebs as they arrive to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Halsey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Avril Lavigne
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Megan Thee Stallion
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Heidi Klum
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Nicole Scherzinger
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Mélissa Sermonne
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Legend
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Kid LAROI
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
All Time Low
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Coi Leray
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Carmen Electra
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Willow Smith
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Lil Tjay
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Taylor Momsen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billy Porter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
LL Cool J
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Charlie Puth
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Kat Graham
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Shaun White
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
David Guetta
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blackbear
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Mckenna Grace
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Jason Aldean
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Måneskin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Danica McKellar
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Lauren Weintraub
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Vaultboy
