See Every Star at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Before the honors were handed out at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, stars slayed the red carpet in looks that ranged from daring to drop-dead gorgeous.

The red carpet is rolled out for radio's biggest artists.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off tonight, March 22 at 8 p.m. EST and the stars are already arriving to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, will be broadcast live on FOX and will feature powerhouse performances by the likes of the "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper, Megan Thee StallionJason AldeanJohn LegendCharlie Puth, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez—who will receive the prestigious Icon Award.

Now in its ninth year, the show honors the biggest artists in music. This year's nominees include Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, AdeleDoja Cat, Carrie UnderwoodTaylor Swift,  Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Ariana GrandeBillie Eilish and more in over 30+ categories.

Unlike most awards shows, the iHeartRadio Music Awards allows fans to pick the winners in several categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, TikTok Bop of the Year, Best Comeback Album and more.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards show is also known for its wild red carpet, and this year, the stars did not disappoint on the fashion front.

Keep scrolling to see all the celebs as they arrive to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

