See Every Star at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch : 2022 ACM Awards Must-See Arrivals: Dolly Parton, Lady A & More!

The red carpet is rolled out for radio's biggest artists.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off tonight, March 22 at 8 p.m. EST and the stars are already arriving to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, will be broadcast live on FOX and will feature powerhouse performances by the likes of the "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez—who will receive the prestigious Icon Award.

Now in its ninth year, the show honors the biggest artists in music. This year's nominees include Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Doja Cat, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more in over 30+ categories.

Unlike most awards shows, the iHeartRadio Music Awards allows fans to pick the winners in several categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, TikTok Bop of the Year, Best Comeback Album and more.