The Hardy Boys Deal With the Supernatural In New Season 2 Trailer

The Hardy Boys are back—and things are getting paranormal.

Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe (Alexander Elliott)—the titular Hardy Boys—and their friends are forced to deal with some peculiar and other-worldly occurrences in this exclusive look at season two of Hulu's The Hardy Boys, premiering April 6.

The second season picks up six months after the events of season one, which found them investigating the death of their mother and the theft of a radioactive Egyptian idol.

This time around, Frank and Joe attempt to crack the mysterious case of a missing classmate.

There's no rest for the Hardy Boys!

"If we learned anything last year," Frank says, "it's that we can't trust anyone."

Wise words to live by.

As the mystery of their friend's disappearance deepens, so do the everyday occurrences in their lives.

"There's something else I forgot to tell you," Frank says, "I've been having strange dreams."

Never a good sign!