These Photos From the 1992 Oscars Red Carpet Are a Blast From the Past

Time flies in Hollywood.

It's hard to believe that two decades have passed since the 1992 Oscars. Back then, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were newlyweds. Meanwhile, Juliette Lewis—nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cape Fear—brought along her up-and-coming actor boyfriend Brad Pitt, who had just recently stolen hearts with his breakout role in Thelma & Louise. The night out was Pitt's first time at the Academy Awards, preceding many more appearances in the years to come.

Now, in honor of the 2022 Oscars, airing on ABC on March 27, we're taking a deep dive back in time to see what the red carpet was like 20 years ago. From retro fashions with bold and bright patterns to the '80s big hair trend that was still going strong at the time, here's what stars like Demi Moore, Tom Hanks and Laura Dern were wearing for film's biggest night.