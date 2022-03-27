These Photos From the 1992 Oscars Red Carpet Are a Blast From the Past

In honor of the upcoming 2022 Oscars, we're taking a trip down memory lane to see what the red carpet looked like 30 years ago at the Academy Awards.

Time flies in Hollywood.

It's hard to believe that two decades have passed since the 1992 Oscars. Back then, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were newlyweds. Meanwhile, Juliette Lewis—nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cape Fear—brought along her up-and-coming actor boyfriend Brad Pitt, who had just recently stolen hearts with his breakout role in Thelma & Louise. The night out was Pitt's first time at the Academy Awards, preceding many more appearances in the years to come.

Now, in honor of the 2022 Oscars, airing on ABC on March 27, we're taking a deep dive back in time to see what the red carpet was like 30 years ago. From retro fashions with bold and bright patterns to the '80s big hair trend that was still going strong at the time, here's what stars like Demi Moore, Tom Hanks and Laura Dern were wearing for film's biggest night.

Scroll on for a blast from the past!

Bei/Shutterstock
Young Love

Juliette Lewis, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at 64th Academy Awards, brought her then-boyfriend and Too Young to Die? co-star Brad Pitt as her date. The two were together for four years, with Juliette later describing their romance as "a high-school relationship because now he's a very famous person."

Bei/Shutterstock
Lady in Blue

Demi Moore, presenting the award for Best Costume Design, was aptly dressed to impress in a blue gown.

Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock
A-List Couple

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made it a date night at the 1992 Oscars, happily posing together on the red carpet.

Bei/Shutterstock
High-Low, Geena!

Geena Davis, who was up for a Best Actress award for her performance in Thelma & Louise, stepped out in an asymmetric dress was the epitome of early '90s fashion.

Bei/Shutterstock
All Dazzle

Céline Dion let her jewelry shine bright, pairing her diamond earrings and bracelets with a simple black dress. The singer performed "Beauty and the Beast" alongside Angela Lansbury and Peabo Bryson during the ceremony.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Newlyweds

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford had only been husband and wife for three months when they made an appearance at the 1992 Oscars. The two eventually broke things off in 1995 after four years of marriage.

Shutterstock
Pure Beauty

Bright hues was all the rage in the early '90s and Beauty and the Beast star Linda Hamilton leaned into the trend perfectly in this strapless patterned gown.

Bei/Shutterstock
Proud Mama

Barbra Streisand brought her son, Jason Gould, as her plus-one. Streisand's movie, The Prince of Tides, was nominated for seven Oscars at the ceremony but did not win a single one.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Whoop It Up

The presenter for the Best Supporting Actor award, Whoopi Goldberg rocked an all-black ensemble—complete with dark shades.

Paul Harris/Getty Images
Winner, Winner

Keeping with tradition, Kathy Bates, who had won the Academy Award for Best Actress in the previous year for her performance in Misery, was the presenter for the Best Actor award.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The A-Team

Antonio Banderas was joined by then-wife Ana Leza on the Oscars red carpet. The pair called it quits in 1996.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
A Mother's Daughter

Laura Dern showed up on the red carpet having already made Oscar history. She and her mom, actress Diane Ladd, became the first mother-daughter duo to be nominated for an Oscar in the same year when they received nods for their performances in Rambling Rose.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Meet the Costners

Although Kevin and Cindy Costner ended their marriage two years after the 1992 Oscars, the two were loved up and matching in black at the ceremony.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Tommy Tux

Tommy Lee Jones, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in JFK, opted for a classic three-piece suit for the occasion.

