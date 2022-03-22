You'll Burn for the Bridgerton Cast at the Season 2 Premiere

Dearest reader, there's no doubt that you will swoon over the photos of the Bridgerton cast attending the season two premiere in London on March 22. See the Netflix stars grace the red carpet.

Wait until Lady Whistledown gets ahold of these snapshots!
 
On March 22, the cast of Bridgerton attended the London premiere of season two, and as expected, the ensemble—including Simone Ashley, Charithra ChandranLuke Newton, Bessie Carter and Luke Thompson—of the hit Netflix drama did not disappoint.
 
What did disappoint was when, just a few hours before the premiere, Nicola Coughlan—who plays Penelope Featherington and (big spoiler alert) gossip queen Lady Whistledown herself—shared on Instagram that she wouldn't be in attendance.

"So I've been struck down with Miss Rona and I'm missing our first premiere," she wrote. "Heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night."

Nicola's co-star, Phoebe Dynevor (who plays Daphne Bridgerton) also announced in a March 22 Instagram Story that she was "sad not to be with my Bridgerton family," but will be "raising a glass to the cast and crew from up North," where she was currently working.

Viewers can watch season two of the Netflix show when it premieres on Friday, March 25. But until then, there's plenty of pics of the cast that you'll simply burn for once you see them:

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Simone Ashley
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Charithra Chandran
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Shonda Rhimes
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Luke Newton
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Bessie Carter
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Luke Thompson
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Saffron Barker
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Stephanie Yeboah
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Jenny Packham
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Will Tilston
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Rachel Stevens
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Megan Crabbe
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Martins Imhangbe
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Eva Apio
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Jessica Madsen
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Camille Charriere
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Joanna Bobin
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Golda Rosheuvel
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Yasmin Devonport
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Florence Hunt
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Sonali Shah
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Violet Ezedimor
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Kathryn Drysdale
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Hana Martin
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Charli Howard
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Hana Cross

