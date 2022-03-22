You'll Burn for the Bridgerton Cast at the Season 2 Premiere

Watch : "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer: We REACT!

Wait until Lady Whistledown gets ahold of these snapshots!



On March 22, the cast of Bridgerton attended the London premiere of season two, and as expected, the ensemble—including Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Luke Newton, Bessie Carter and Luke Thompson—of the hit Netflix drama did not disappoint.



What did disappoint was when, just a few hours before the premiere, Nicola Coughlan—who plays Penelope Featherington and (big spoiler alert) gossip queen Lady Whistledown herself—shared on Instagram that she wouldn't be in attendance.

"So I've been struck down with Miss Rona and I'm missing our first premiere," she wrote. "Heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night."

Nicola's co-star, Phoebe Dynevor (who plays Daphne Bridgerton) also announced in a March 22 Instagram Story that she was "sad not to be with my Bridgerton family," but will be "raising a glass to the cast and crew from up North," where she was currently working.