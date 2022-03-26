Exclusive

Why Sebastián Yatra's Journey to the 2022 Oscars Is Worth Celebrating

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Sebastián Yatra shared why he is so excited to be part of the 2022 Oscars. “I never knew it was possible,” he shared.

Something magical is happening with Sebastián Yatra.

In the middle of his Dharma world tour, the Colombian singer is making a pitstop at the 2022 Oscars. But instead of delivering a full-on concert, Sebastian—nominated for Best Original Song thanks to Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas"—will spread a message of love at the awards show.

"There's just so much joy," the 27-year-old exclusively shared with E! News before his special performance. "It's so crazy just being at the Grammys. Now, imagine being at the Oscars, which is something that I never even projected because I never knew it was possible to be at the Oscars if I'm a singer."

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Dos Oruguitas" is the Spanish-language song that sets the tone for one of Encanto's most poignant scenes, bringing many moviegoers to tears as Abuela Alma (María Cecilia Botero) has a heartbreaking flashback to her life with Abuelo Pedro.

"Them believing in my voice to represent the most important moment of Disney's 60th animated movie, that's something that takes time to put into perspective," Sebastián explained. "Out of all the people in this world, they chose my voice, the instrument that God gave me to transmit that emotion to give life to this moment."

Richard Harbaugh/Disney via Getty Images

Another element that Sebastián can't ignore is the fact that in the movie, which features both English and Spanish, the song is played entirely in Spanish without subtitles.

Not only that, but the fully Spanish track is also played in international versions, a first for Disney. 

"I think it's a big responsibility, all these magical things that are happening," Sebastián said. "I feel like in the songs, I have a big opportunity to talk about love and the way I see different emotional situations, but when you speak and when you do TV or when you interview and people are actually listening to what you have to say because of your music, you have such a bigger responsibility."

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images for Disney

If there's one thing to take away from his journey to the Dolby Theatre, Sebastián has one piece of advice.

"Follow your heart because with your heart you have it with you right now," he said. "Your dreams can change, but your heart is always there. It's present with you. When you're present, you're hearing now and that's when the answers are really visible and that's the way you take life one day at a time."

