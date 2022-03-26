Why Sebastián Yatra's Journey to the 2022 Oscars Is Worth Celebrating

Watch : Sebastian Yatra Dishes on Oscar Nomination for Disney's "Encanto"

Something magical is happening with Sebastián Yatra.

In the middle of his Dharma world tour, the Colombian singer is making a pitstop at the 2022 Oscars. But instead of delivering a full-on concert, Sebastian—nominated for Best Original Song thanks to Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas"—will spread a message of love at the awards show.

"There's just so much joy," the 27-year-old exclusively shared with E! News before his special performance. "It's so crazy just being at the Grammys. Now, imagine being at the Oscars, which is something that I never even projected because I never knew it was possible to be at the Oscars if I'm a singer."

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Dos Oruguitas" is the Spanish-language song that sets the tone for one of Encanto's most poignant scenes, bringing many moviegoers to tears as Abuela Alma (María Cecilia Botero) has a heartbreaking flashback to her life with Abuelo Pedro.