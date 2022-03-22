How Life Has Changed for Minari's Youn Yuh-Jung Since Winning Her Oscar

Watch : How Youn Yuh-jung's Life Has Changed Since Oscar Win

Does winning an Oscar really change your life? For Youn Yuh-Jung, not so much.

Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, we sat down with the Minari actress, who won the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the 2021 awards show and asked her to shed light on her post–Academy Awards life. According to Youn, her life mostly went back to normal after winning her Oscar with one key difference: People think she's wealthier than ever.

Specifically, one female fan ended up on Youn's doorstep asking for money. "She was kneeling down on the street begging to see me," Youn exclusively shared with E! News. "She wanted to have money from me. They think I got the award from the States, and then they think I have some sort of big money from the Oscars."

In fact, Youn noted that she even had to clarify to her helper at home that the Oscars didn't come with a cash prize. To which her helper replied in surprise, "Oh, you didn't get any money from them? I thought that big award give you all the money."