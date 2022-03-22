Nicolas Cage Reveals The Names He and Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata Picked for Their First Baby Together

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Nicolas Cage is stepping back into one of his most beloved roles: fatherhood.

In January, the National Treasure actor, 58, announced that he was expecting his first child with his wife Riko Shibata, 27. Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage revealed that the couple has already picked out names for their baby: Akira Francesco if it's a boy and Lennon Augie if it's a girl.

While it's not clear if the couple know the sex of their child, both of their name selections include a sweet, sentimental reference to members of Cage's family.

"Augie was my father's nickname," Cage explained, referring to his father August Coppola. "And my uncle has decided to change his name to Francesco." His uncle, of course, being director Francis Ford Coppola.

He also shared his excitement about becoming a father again, proudly showing off a two-month sonogram of the baby and remarking, "I think it's so sweet. It's like a little edamame. A little bean."