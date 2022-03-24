What to Remember About Anthony Bridgerton Heading Into Season 2

Watch : "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer: We REACT!

Viewers saw Anthony Bridgerton's backside in season one, but upcoming episodes promise to show an even more intimate view of the viscount, the Bridgerton sibling at the center of season two.

The 2020 debut season of the Julia Quinn adaptation focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and her big brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) functioned mostly as her much (much) more experienced protector. His friendships with other men in the Ton and his affairs with those of lower rank, like opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett), had soured his opinions of the bachelors pursuing Daphne.

He acted like an overbearing father in the absence of their actual father, who died when they were adolescents and instead of encouraging a love match, Anthony arranged for his younger sister to marry Nigel Berbrooke, who was many years her senior and much less charming than Regé-Jean Page's Duke Simon Basset. In Anthony's eyes, what Nigel lacked in personality, he made up for with wealth.

Unfortunately, his hopes for a strategic pairing were dashed when he caught Simon and Daphne in a heated embrace. One thing led to another, and suddenly, Anthony and Simon were planning a duel, which fortunately never came to fruition.