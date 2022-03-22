Proof Teen Wolf the Movie Is Underway

Now this is something to howl about!
Production for Teen Wolf the Movie is officially underway, and that can mean only one thing: we're heading back to Beacon Hills. On March 22, the official Twitter account for Teen Wolf confirmed the film had begun production with some behind-the-scenes first-look photos.
"You're not dreaming," the series tweeted. "The pack really is back together."
The Tyler Posey-led series aired 100 episodes from 2011 to 2017. The Paramount+ film—which was announced back in September—picks up five years after the supernatural drama, with a terrifying new evil emerged.
"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night," according to the movie's description. "But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
Familiar faces from the show joining Posey for the film include Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry.
But unfortunately, not everyone will be reliving their werewolf, or well, human days.
On March 9, Dylan O'Brien explained why he will not be reprising his role of Stiles Stilinski.
"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it," O'Brien told Variety. "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f--king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."
While we wait for the movie, we'll be binge-watching all 100 episodes of Teen Wolf on Paramount+.