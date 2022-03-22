Proof Teen Wolf the Movie Is Underway

Watch : Tyler Posey & Colton Haynes Reenact Iconic "Teen Wolf" Scene

Now this is something to howl about!

Production for Teen Wolf the Movie is officially underway, and that can mean only one thing: we're heading back to Beacon Hills. On March 21, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that filming had begun, with some behind-the-scenes first-look photos.

The Tyler Posey-led series aired 100 episodes from 2011 to 2017. The Paramount+ film—which was announced back in September—picks up five years after the supernatural drama, with a terrifying new evil emerged.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night," according to the movie's description. "But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."