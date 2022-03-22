The CW Reveals the Fates of Your Favorite Shows, Including Riverdale

Will Riverdale return for season seven? Is The Flash coming back? Find out what's to come for your favorite CW shows below.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 22, 2022 8:45 PMTags
TVCWCelebritiesRiverdale
Watch: Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Order up a Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe shake, because we have a reason to celebrate.

On Tuesday, March 22, the CW revealed the fates of seven TV shows, including Riverdale, The Flash and Walker. Thankfully, it was all good news, as the network revealed that the fan favorite shows would be back for additional seasons.

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO for the CW, said in a statement. "These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint."

In addition to the aforementioned shows, All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois were all given the greenlight for new seasons. Like we said, we're celebrating.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

We're especially relieved to learn that Riverdale made the cut, as Molly Ringwald, who plays Mary Andrews on the drama, previously teased to E! News that the end may be on the horizon.

"I mean, they have to eventually," she shared earlier this week. "They are all sort of, like, growing up."

Well, we're glad that "eventually" is not today. 

For a full list of all the renewed and canceled shows of 2022, scroll through the gallery below!

The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

We're moving quickly to tell you this news: The Flash will return to the CW with a ninth season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American will have a fifth season on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Kung Fu (The CW)

Kung Fu will be back in action on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew is still on the case, as the CW show has been renewed.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a third season of Superman & Lois!

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

Walker has been renewed for a third season.

HBO
Renewed: And Just Like That... (HBO Max)

And Just Like That...Carrie and the gang will be back for a second season.

Eduardo Castaldo / HBO
Ending: My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

HBO announced that the Italian drama will conclude with its fourth season.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET)

Tyler Perry's Sistas will return for a fifth season on BET.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET)

We'll be heading back to D.C. thanks to BET's season four renewal of Tyler Perry's The Oval.

NBC
Ending: New Amsterdam (NBC)

NBC announced the medical drama will come to an end after five seasons ahead of the May 24 season four finale. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Renewed: Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Good news, Vikings fans! Netflix has ordered two more seasons of the gruesome series, with production already wrapped on the sophomore season. According to TV Line, eight new episodes are set to premiere next year, with production on the third season beginning this spring.

Netflix
Ending: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

On March 8, Netflix revealed that Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever will be ending with its fourth season.

Freeform
Renewed: Grown-ish (Freeform)

We're heading back to college!

Freeform renewed Grown-ish for a fifth season on March 7.

Parrish Lewis/NBC
Canceled: Ordinary Joe (NBC)

One and done. NBC canceled Ordinary Joe after just one season.

Fox
Canceled: Big Leap (FOX)

We doubt the cast of Big Leap is dancing for joy, as FOX canceled the show after one season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

In March, Apple TV+ renewed Acapulco for a second season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

The party will continue, as Apple TV+ renewed The Afterparty for a second season.

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

James Spader confirmed that The Blacklist will return for a 10th season on The Tonight Show on Feb. 22.

Prime Video
Renewed: Harlem (Prime Video)

Harlem will return for a second season on Prime Video.

Ending: Atlanta (FX)

Atlanta will come to an end this fall with a fourth and final season.

FXX
Renewed: Dave (FXX)

Dave will continue to make us laugh, as its been renewed for a third season at FXX.

Netflix/Youtube
Ending: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Prior to its two volume season four, Netflix announced that the horror drama will end with a fifth and final season.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Renewed: Fargo (FX)

FX confirmed the popular crime drama will return for a fifth season. The network teased the latest installment, writing, "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
Ending: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Ahead of the season four premiere, Prime Video renewed the series for its fifth and final season. 

HBO Max
Canceled: The Prince (HBO Max)

The animated comedy about Prince George's life at Buckingham Palace has not been crowned for a second season.

HBO
Canceled: In Treatment (HBO)

Even though In Treatment returned for a fourth season in 2021 after a decade, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said the series would not be returning for a fifth season.

Katie Yu/HBO Max
Renewed: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Ahead of its season one finale, HBO Max confirmed that Peacemaker will return for a second season.

JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME
Renewed: Billions (Showtime)

Showtime renewed Billions for a seventh season in February 2022.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

4

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

5
Exclusive

Renée Zellweger is Bone-Chilling in Thing About Pam Preview

Latest News

See Ava Phillippe’s Artsy Tribute to “Fiery” Mom Reese Witherspoon

You'll Burn for the Bridgerton Cast at the Season 2 Premiere

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Is Invited to Oscars After All

50 Gifts for Mom That Will Guarantee You the Favorite Child Award

Exclusive

How Life Has Changed for Youn Yuh-Jung Since Winning Her Oscar

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

Proof Teen Wolf the Movie Is Underway