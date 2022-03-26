Why Sue Bird Wants You to Give Women's Basketball a Shot During March Madness

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Your bracket picks may be final, but the games you watch can always change.

As March Madness continues to captivate sports fans across the country, some have recognized that the men's basketball teams receive more coverage, especially in primetime. If you ask Sue Bird, viewers should also be open to watching and cheering on the women's tournament.

"It's really just the perception of women's basketball that keeps people away," Sue exclusively shared with E! News. "They think the games are going to be blow-outs. They think the games won't be interesting and that couldn't be further from the truth."

The WNBA player likes to challenge viewers to watch just one game. The odds are high, she says, that you'll be glued to the screen.

"If you tell me you haven't checked women's basketball, I ask you why and say give it a shot," she said. "Chances are you're going to fall in love with it, especially during March. The games are always intense. It's just a really good tournament and you never know who's going to win so that's always fun."