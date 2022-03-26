Exclusive

Why Sue Bird Wants You to Give Women's Basketball a Shot During March Madness

In an exclusive interview with E! News, WNBA player Sue Bird also reflected on the first year of Togethxr and its fight for more representation and equality in sports.

Your bracket picks may be final, but the games you watch can always change. 

As March Madness continues to captivate sports fans across the country, some have recognized that the men's basketball teams receive more coverage, especially in primetime. If you ask Sue Bird, viewers should also be open to watching and cheering on the women's tournament. 

"It's really just the perception of women's basketball that keeps people away," Sue exclusively shared with E! News. "They think the games are going to be blow-outs. They think the games won't be interesting and that couldn't be further from the truth." 

The WNBA player likes to challenge viewers to watch just one game. The odds are high, she says, that you'll be glued to the screen.

"If you tell me you haven't checked women's basketball, I ask you why and say give it a shot," she said. "Chances are you're going to fall in love with it, especially during March. The games are always intense. It's just a really good tournament and you never know who's going to win so that's always fun."

This hoops season, Sue is partnering with Corona and helping fans stay cool when the competition heats up on the court. Together, the pair has created the limited-edition Corona Fine Life Fridge, a one-of-a-kind mini-refrigerator meant to keep coveted kicks and beer on ice.

"March for a lot of hoopers can be stressful. March for a lot of fans can be stressful," Sue, who is a self-described sneaker head, said. "This has been a really fun way to bring levity to the situation." 

And when the month comes to a close, Sue won't be done cheering on women's sports. With help from Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim, the basketball player will continue to highlight extraordinary athletes from a variety of sports on Togethxr.

Founded by the group of star athletes, the digital platform works to uplift the next generation of women in sports while also providing a platform where representation and equality is the norm. In just 12 months, Sue is proud of how much the site has built connection amongst like-minded individuals.

"That's something really special because it's genuine. It's authentic and the stories we've been able to highlight and tell have resonated and spoken to a lot of people," she said. "Whether you're talking about the originator of the renegade TikTok dance or Breanna Stewart using a surrogate to have a baby, these are the stories that are just so important that never get the chance to be told. That's what I'm most proud of."

