See How Amanda Bynes' All That Co-Stars Are Supporting Her as Conservatorship Ends

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Amanda Bynes is all that.

The former Nickelodeon star's conservatorship was terminated by a Ventura County Superior Court judge on March 22, ending her mother Lynn Bynes' duties of managing her personal, medical and financial matters after nearly nine years. While Amanda, 35, did not attend the hearing in person, her former All That co-stars Leon Frierson and Christy Knowings were spotted outside of the California courthouse where the proceedings took place to show their support.

The two, who appeared on the sketch comedy show from 1997 to 2000, were photographed with fans as they celebrated Amanda's new freedom.

Leon and Christy wrote in a joint Instagram post ahead of the court ruling, "It's my job to show up for others the way I would want them to show up for me, so I'm honored to represent the cast in support of Amanda!"

Back in 2013, Amanda's mom Lynn was named her conservator after the actress was hospitalized in a 5150 psychiatric hold, which followed a series of personal and legal issues.