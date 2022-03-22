What Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $100 at Target

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Got $100 to spend? Why not spend it at Target? At Target, there are so many possibilities from fashion and beauty to home decor and electronics. Not to mention all the food and snacks you can totally stock up on for the week. Every time we go out for a Target run, there's always like 10 additional things we end up throwing into the cart. We can't be the only ones, right? There are just so many good things to shop!
Since spring just began, it's a great time to shop for anything you might need this season. Looking for outdoor furniture or decor? Target has some really cute options for less than $100. If you want to add some chic new spring dresses to your wardrobe, you're sure to find one that fits your sense of style and at a wallet-friendly price.
We've rounded up some things we'd buy with $100 at Target this week. See our picks below.
Olive & June Press-On Fake Nails 8 - 42 count
Olive & June's Press-On Nails are super easy to use, so cute, and each pack comes with 42 pieces in 21 sizes, so you're sure to find a press-on that's perfectly sized for your nails. Every time we're at Target, their section of press-on nails are always sold out so we're happy to see you can get these online.
Trademark Beauty Babe Waves Jumbo Hair Waver - 1.25-inch Barrels
Whether you're looking to create perfect beachy waves or you want to go for that sexy "woke up like this" look, Trademark's Beauty Babe Waves Jumbo Hair Waver can help you achieve those looks and more. If you don't already have a jumbo hair waver, add this to your cart.
BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick
We bought one of these BareMinerals lipsticks ourselves last weekend at $20 and thought it was well worth it. They're highly pigmented, go on real smooth and the color we bought (Confidence) is such a pretty bright pink that's perfect for spring. For a limited time only, you can snag these lipsticks for just $10. We'll be getting these in at least two more colors for sure.
Room Essentials Well, Hello There Doormat
Well, hello there. Greet your guests with this fun doormat from Room Essentials. For just $10, it's a great affordable find.
Threshold Vacation Tropical Outdoor Pouf DuraSeason Fabric
If you want to give your patio or balcony an upgrade for the new season, Target has a ton of cute affordable outdoor furniture and decor to buy right now. We just love the colors on this tropical print outdoor pouf.
Safavieh Noemi Solid Woven Round Rug
If you're looking to freshen up your space with a chic new rug, we love Safavieh's Noemi woven round rug. It comes in four colors and prices start at just $29.
Project 62 Artificial Large Bamboo Plant in Ceramic Pot
If you're like us and have trouble keeping plants alive, you may want to consider this beautiful artificial bamboo plant from Target. According to reviewers, it's very full, easy to arrange and looks real. Plus, the ceramic pot it comes with makes it easy to place in any room. We love!
Threshold Paper Charger with Fringe
We're kind of obsessed with these stylish woven placemats with fringe. It's the kind of thing you buy to show guests that you totally have your life together. These come in three colors: cream, dark blue and light orange.
Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix
Truth be told, we drink matcha year round but there's just something about spring that makes us crave it more frequently. This organic matcha latte mix from Jade Leaf is one of our faves. It's so delicious, has just the right amount of sweet and it isn't too earthy.
Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker - 12 Cups
With the weather getting warmer, you may be looking to trade in your hot cup of coffee for cold brew. This cold brew coffee maker from Bodum is just $15, is super easy to use according to reviews and it'll save you money. After all, those daily Starbucks runs do add up!
Threshold Printed Roll Top Lunch Bag Blue Gingham
If you're returning to the office and need a new lunch bag, this cute blue gingham option from Threshold is a must-have. Plus, it's just $10. Not bad!
A New Day One Shoulder Ruffle Top
This one shoulder ruffle top from A New Day is a playful springtime must-have. It comes in multiple colors including olive green, light blue and pink. According to reviewers, it's elegant, comfortable and so flattering.
A New Day Women's 3/4 Sleeve Bubble Hem Top
This classy bubble hem top from A New Day can be worn to work or a casual day out. It comes in black and blue, and it's only $25. So cute!
A New Day Women's Flutter Short Sleeve Tie-Back Dress
We're filling our closets with all the cute dresses for spring right now, and we're definitely adding this. It comes in black, pink and a pretty blue swirl pattern.
A New Day Women's Short Sleeve Cut Out Dress
We love how versatile and stylish this dress from A New Day is. The cut outs are subtle and perfectly placed, and you can get this dress in three colors and patterns. It's just $35, but it's a type of dress that looks more expensive than it is.
A New Day Women's Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals
Who doesn't love a cute bow? These flirty flip flops from A New Day will immediately take your outfit to the next level. Reviewers recommend sizing up to get the best fit.
