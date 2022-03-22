You Can Now Shop Revolve Styles in Person at Revolve’s Social Club

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've ever wanted to try-on or experience a Revolve piece in-person before fully committing to buying it, now is your chance. Located in Los Angeles, the online fashion retailer's Social Club now offers shoppers the chance to shop styles in-person. The Social Club features shopping and a cafe on the first floor with beauty services and a gym offered on the second floor.

If you love Revolve, you've probably seen your favorite influencers or celebrities at Revolve's events in the aesthetically-pleasing Social Club space in West Hollywood. Kendall Jenner even made an appearance to try out the 818 cocktails that have made their rounds at these events. It's no surprise that Kendall showed her support for Revolve's Social Club, as she is the Creative Director of FWRD which is part of the Revolve Group. But the social club isn't just for celebrities and influencers. Anyone can now shop Revolve's styles in-person.

If you live in Los Angeles, you don't want to miss the chance to shop at Revolve's Social Club for exclusive deals, events, and in-person shopping. Here's hoping you run into your favorite influencer or celebrity. If you live elsewhere or still prefer online shopping, scroll below for styles you can shop at the Social Club and online.