Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence After Her Conservatorship Ends

Amanda Bynes can finally celebrate being a free woman.
After news broke on March 22 that the 35-year-old's nine-year conservatorship had ended, Amanda exclusively told E! News, "Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news."
On March 22, a Ventura County Superior Court granted the former Nickelodeon star's request to terminate her conservatorship, which immediately removed her mother Lynn Bynes' from the position of managing her daughter's medical, personal and financial matters.
"Lynn is very happy and proud of Amanda for everything that she's done and come through, and how she's stronger and better on other side of this conservatorship," Tamar Arminak, Lynn's attorney, exclusively told E! News. "Lynn is looking forward to Amanda's engagement and everything that follows, and to having a mother-daughter relationship rather than a conservator-conservatee relationship."
In February, Amanda—who got engaged to Paul Michael in 2020—filed to end the conservatorship. In court documents that were obtained by E! News, the actress said that she now "has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment" and "desires to live free of any constraint."
Back in 2013, Lynn was granted a temporary conservatorship after the actress was accused of trespassing on a neighbor's property and starting a small fire in the driveway. Amanda later underwent a psychiatric hospitalization, and her mom was given a full conservatorship in 2014, giving her legal control over Amanda's affairs, including her estate.
As for what's next for Amanda, a source close to the She's the Man actress exclusively told E! News that she and Paul are currently renting an apartment together and have already signed a lease for a new home.
The insider also said that Amanda is making plans to move forward with her perfume line, which will "be the first project she dives into on her own now that she's free of the conservatorship."