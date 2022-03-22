Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence After Her Conservatorship Ends

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight

Amanda Bynes can finally celebrate being a free woman.

After news broke on March 22 that the 35-year-old's nine-year conservatorship had ended, Amanda exclusively told E! News, "Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news."

On March 22, a Ventura County Superior Court granted the former Nickelodeon star's request to terminate her conservatorship, which immediately removed her mother Lynn Bynes' from the position of managing her daughter's medical, personal and financial matters.

"Lynn is very happy and proud of Amanda for everything that she's done and come through, and how she's stronger and better on other side of this conservatorship," Tamar Arminak, Lynn's attorney, exclusively told E! News. "Lynn is looking forward to Amanda's engagement and everything that follows, and to having a mother-daughter relationship rather than a conservator-conservatee relationship."

In February, Amanda—who got engaged to Paul Michael in 2020—filed to end the conservatorship. In court documents that were obtained by E! News, the actress said that she now "has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment" and "desires to live free of any constraint."