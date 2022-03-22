Demore Barnes Is Returning to Law and Order: SVU After Surprise Exit

Watch : "Law & Order: SVU" Newcomer Was on Unemployment in 2018

The Deputy Chief is back.

A source close to production on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit confirms to E! News that Demore Barnes will reprise his role as Christian Garland in an upcoming episode of season 23.

The actor teased his return to the NBC series on March 21, captioning an Instagram pic, "What? You didn't think there'd be an encore? #svu #christiangarland #notallheroeswearcapes #seeyousoon."

Barnes' last SVU episode was the season 23 premiere episode, "Never Turn Your Back on Them," which aired on Sept. 23, 2021. His character decided to quit his role as Deputy Chief of the Special Victims Unit His character decided to quit his role as deputy chief of the special victims unit after Chief Tommy McGrath (Terry Serpico) admonished him for speaking out against police misconduct.

At the time, Barnes told his Instagram followers, "I don't totally know why this has happened."

Even so, the actor expressed gratitude to Dick Wolf Entertainment for casting him, saying he's "so very proud to have played the first Black deputy chief in SVU history."