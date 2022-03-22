Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Prove They're Still Going Strong During Rare Public Outing

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's love story will absolutely go on!
With the spring season officially here, temperatures are slowly rising and the stars are stepping out to smell the roses—or at least enjoy a good meal.
On March 21, the Oscar winner and his girlfriend reunited after Camila enjoyed some shopping at a West Village clothing store. "They hugged and kissed when they met up," an eyewitness told E! News. "They walked around a little then went for lunch at Sant Ambroeus."
For their delicious Italian meal, Leo, 47, kept it casual with jeans, black sneakers and a matching baseball cap featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers logo. As for Camila, 24, she proved spring hasn't exactly sprung in the Big Apple, bundling up in a long beige coat with a black scarf wrapped around her neck. She completed her look with sunglasses and a classic pair of Nike sneakers.
The couple's low-key afternoon together is momentous, as this duo is notorious for keeping their relationship on the down-low.
In fact, many fans haven't spotted the couple since they kicked off 2022 with a tropical vacation to St. Tropez.
"They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami," a source previously told E! News in November. "It's all status quo."
And while some followers wish the couple would post more on social media or walk red carpets together, it's just not their thing. Instead, Leonardo uses his platform to raise awareness on causes near and dear to him, like climate change.
On March 21, the actor spoke out about the latest report findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
"Nearly half of humanity is living in the danger zone now," he wrote to his 52 million followers. "We are living in a climate emergency and we must take action to protect our planet."