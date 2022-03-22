Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Prove They're Still Going Strong During Rare Public Outing

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Dishes on Working With Meryl Streep

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's love story will absolutely go on!

With the spring season officially here, temperatures are slowly rising and the stars are stepping out to smell the roses—or at least enjoy a good meal.

On March 21, the Oscar winner and his girlfriend reunited after Camila enjoyed some shopping at a West Village clothing store. "They hugged and kissed when they met up," an eyewitness told E! News. "They walked around a little then went for lunch at Sant Ambroeus."

For their delicious Italian meal, Leo, 47, kept it casual with jeans, black sneakers and a matching baseball cap featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers logo. As for Camila, 24, she proved spring hasn't exactly sprung in the Big Apple, bundling up in a long beige coat with a black scarf wrapped around her neck. She completed her look with sunglasses and a classic pair of Nike sneakers.