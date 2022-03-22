Camila Alves McConaughey Shares What's In Her Kitchen

We interviewed Camila Alves McConaughey because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a parent to some picky eaters or if you're a picky eater yourself, you would appreciate Camila Alves McConaughey's new book, Just Try One Bite, which she wrote with Adam Mansbach. The story is a fun role reversal with parents who are picky eaters getting confronted by their three kids who want them to put down the cake and ice cream in favor of trying healthy whole foods.
Camila is a healthy eating advocate and the founder of Women of Today, a lifestyle site and community powered by women around the world. She recently spoke to E! News about her journey to teach her kids healthy eating habits. Camila has three children with her husband Matthew McConaughey. She used to be a pretty picky eater herself, admittedly loathing mushrooms until she had a bowl of veggie Bolognese in 2020. Now, that she's switched things up, she's cooking up a wide variety of delicious meals for her family.
If you wonder what it's like in the McConaughey household, Camila told E!, "The kitchen is the heart of my home, it is wide open and inviting for everyone to come in. That's where we meet during breaks, that's where we start and end our day. It is a sacred place to share a meal, break bread, learn skills and make memories that will help build character."
The author shared her kitchen must-haves, including game-changing tools, staple ingredients, and must-have storage containers.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
"This is an ingredient that I cannot be without. This salt has great texture and flavor and is versatile. Since this salt is an unrefined sea salt, it is much less processed, allowing the salt to retain minerals such as iron, potassium, and zinc for consumption. Interesting fact, this salt comes from Maldon UK, and their master salt makers have been making this salt the same way since 1882."
This salt has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Just Try One Bite by Camila Alves McConaughey & Adam Mansbach
"I had such a good time writing this book with Adam. Food is such an important part of our lives, and this is the perfect book for the little ones in your life. We wanted to write a book that shares healthy food habits in a fun way and will have everyone smiling at the end."
Blendjet 2 Portable Blender
"This personalized blender is great for the smoothie lovers in our home. It is a portable blender that is battery charged. So, you can make your favorite smoothie and is great for kids on the go!"
This personal blender is available in 26 colors.
Zulay Kitchen Pineapple Corer and Slicer Tool
"This gadget has us buying whole pineapples when we find them. It's easy to use and clean gets the job done. Get perfectly sliced pineapple every time."
This slicer has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prepworks by Progressive Adjust-A-Slice and Julienne Mandoline
"This mandoline is a what I use for my no-mayo coleslaw recipe. It is easy to use and clean. It also has a low profile making it a space saving gadget that can be easily stored just about anywhere."
THis mandoline has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lipper International Acacia Wood Salt or Spice Box with Swivel Cover
"This is the perfect salt box to hold and store my Maldon flake salt. Just push the swivel top aside and either measure or pinch out the amount of salt you need. Besides being functional, it is also attractive and will have some people peeking to see what's inside."
This container has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Breville BKE820XL IQ Kettle
"As you know, I love my tea and this Breville Electric Kettle heats up super quick and I can customize tea brew for what I need that day." This kettle has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Balchy 5-Piece Canisters Sets with Silicone Seal Borosilicate Glass Jars Vacuum Seal- Set of 5
"My pantry has many glass canisters with airtight seals. They can keep everything fresh from beans to baking ingredients. Easy to use, sleek and add a clean label and you can keep your sundries fresh and extend their shelf life."
Prepara Trio-Tri Blade Peeler
"This multifunctional peeler is a three in one. Turn the dial on the bottom and slide the blade into position quick peeling. This peeler is also super comfortable to hold and use no matter how little or how many vegetables you are peeling."
Cocinaware 5.2 quart Dutch Oven Enamel Cast Iron
"This is a perfect size and budget friendly enamel coated cast iron Dutch oven. Enamel has natural nonstick properties and is my go-to for easy one pot recipes or slow cooking."
