Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Gives Birth After Coronavirus Hospitalization

Jessie Cave is one magical mom!
The actress, who rose to fame as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, and her partner, Alfie Brown, announced the birth of their fourth child, Becker Brown, in a joint Instagram statement on March 22.
The couple shared photos of them both holding their little new one alongside an image of Brazilian soccer player Alisson Becker, who the baby appears to be named after.
"Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou," they captioned their post. "Thank you to Alisson Becker."
The birth of little Becker comes less than three weeks after Jessie was hospitalized for COVID-19 while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. "Triage, once again……," she captioned her March 6 post. "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"
Jessie—who is also mom to sons Donnie, 7, and Abraham, 1, and daughter Margot, 5—later shared a health update on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for the well wishes and messages."
"I'm actually okay, just weak and not myself and it's not ideal timing obviously. I think my body is still recovering from covid & norovirus back to back…. And now anaemia," she explained. "I've done lots of research and had lots of advice and, most importantly, been to [health food shop] Holland & Barrett. BUT as always banana bread is the best remedy. Also - yes I'm fully vaccinated and I'm glad I was."
Jessie isn't the only member of her family to contract the coronavirus. In January 2021, she revealed on Instagram that her son Abraham had been hospitalized with the virus just months after she gave birth to him, but was thankfully able to return home a few days later.
"Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support," she wrote on Instagram. "Be safe everybody amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster [hospital] #nhsheroes."