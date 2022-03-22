Breaking

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Almost nine years after her mother, Lynn Bynes, was put in charge of managing Amanda Bynes' personal and financial affairs, a judge in California terminated the star's conservatorship.

What this girl wants is her freedom, and she's got it!

During a March 22 hearing at a courthouse in Oxnard, Calif., a Ventura County Superior Court judge signed off on Amanda Bynes' request to terminate her conservatorship, effectively ending her mother Lynn Bynes' duties in managing her estate and personal affairs after nearly nine years.

The decision came a month after Amanda filed paperwork to end the conservatorship, citing in court documents obtained by E! News that she "has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment" and "desires to live free of any constraint." The filing was submitted with the support of Amanda's mom, who took control of the conservatorship back in 2013 following the actress' 5150 psychiatric hospitalization, which followed a series of personal and legal issues.

"Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," Lynn's attorney, Tamar Arminak, told E! News last month. "Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."

Per Amanda's petition to end the conservatorship, since last year she has been residing in an apartment community that "offers an independent living environment for women poised to transition into an autonomous lifestyle." Residents there receive random toxicology screenings and weekly sessions with a case manager, who said the 35-year-old has "consistently tested negative for illicit substances," according to the docs.

 

"Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved," the filing reads, "and protection from the court is no longer necessary."

A source close to Amanda recently echoed the same sentiments, telling E! News that the She's the Man star—who announced her engagement to boyfriend Paul Michael in 2020—has been "surrounding herself with supportive people and making good, healthy choices for herself," as well as working toward finishing her bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

"Once the conservatorship is terminated, she'll be able to get married, live wherever she likes and travel freely wherever she wants to go, among other things," the insider said. "Nobody is really sure right now what's next for her, but whatever it is, Amanda's mom knows that based on the reports they've gotten, Amanda is determined, successful and able to manage her day-to-day life and well-being."

Earlier this month, Amanda shared a video message for fans amid the legal proceedings, saying, "I want to thank you all so much for your love and support."

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom.

